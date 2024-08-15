60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.44 EPS

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($1.44), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SXTP traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $23.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

