819 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,461.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 117,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,151,000 after purchasing an additional 114,884 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 338,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,144,000 after purchasing an additional 105,719 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,736,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,491,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTWG traded up $4.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.12 and a one year high of $211.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.06.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

