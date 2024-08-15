AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.94

Shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.94 and last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About AB Conservative Buffer ETF

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

