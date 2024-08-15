AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Boosted by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

ABBV stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,711,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,547,475. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.79. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The company has a market cap of $341.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

