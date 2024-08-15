abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 264,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 67,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $19.44. 190,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,650. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $21.71.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

