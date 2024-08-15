abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 264,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 67,250 shares during the last quarter.
abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $19.44. 190,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,650. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $21.71.
About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF
The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.