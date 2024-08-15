Abundance Wealth Counselors Increases Stock Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHIL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 286.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 48.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant acquired 250 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.38 per share, with a total value of $34,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant acquired 250 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.38 per share, with a total value of $34,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $165,541. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,095. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.19. The company has a market capitalization of $425.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.44 and a 12-month high of $175.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

