Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New $211,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $4.19 on Thursday, reaching $302.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,344. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The company has a market cap of $120.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.53.

View Our Latest Report on ETN

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.