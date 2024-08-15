Abundance Wealth Counselors Raises Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth about $282,100,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 16,051.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,813,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,600,000 after buying an additional 9,752,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,745,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of KVUE stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.57. 10,727,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,203,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $24.10.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.13%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

