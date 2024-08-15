Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes $973,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Prologis by 380.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 263,649 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,551,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 676,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,148,000 after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 255.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Up 1.1 %

PLD traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,792,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,822. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average of $119.43. The company has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.81.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

