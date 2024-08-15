Abundance Wealth Counselors Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.1% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,463,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,417,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,528,939,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,195,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,384,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,330 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,941,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,260 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.63.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $3.09 on Thursday, reaching $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 45,945,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,887,258. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

