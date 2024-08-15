Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Acelyrin Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SLRN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,985. Acelyrin has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $397.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLRN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Acelyrin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Acelyrin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acelyrin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Acelyrin

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

