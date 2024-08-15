Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.0 %

ABOS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.67. 67,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,682. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $160.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 30.20 and a quick ratio of 30.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABOS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

