Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.20), Zacks reports.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $4.46.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.