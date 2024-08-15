Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.20), Zacks reports.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $4.46.
