Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Gap Up to $100.90

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $100.90, but opened at $105.84. Advanced Energy Industries shares last traded at $105.86, with a volume of 23,251 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 7.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.68 and a 200-day moving average of $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

