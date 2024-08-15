AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 10,006 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 189.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vale were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VALE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 20,393,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,349,674. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08.

Vale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.3698 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

