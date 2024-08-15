AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 2,334 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.08. 2,196,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,930,408. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.