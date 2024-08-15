AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 700 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,203 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,455,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.40. The company had a trading volume of 35,268,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,542,504. The firm has a market cap of $590.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.12. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $74.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

