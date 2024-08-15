AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2,339.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BLCN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.21. 34,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,219. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $63.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.1259 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.