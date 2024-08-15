AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Rogers were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE ROG traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,499. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $148.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total value of $74,022.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,568.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

