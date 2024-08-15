AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFCF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 453.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DFCF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.72. The stock had a trading volume of 312,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,399. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

