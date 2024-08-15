AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 3.9 %

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.18. 9,695,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,698,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

