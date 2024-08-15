AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,670 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 19,210,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,440,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.57 billion, a PE ratio of -477.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

