AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $125,000 Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 6,096.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,454 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 295.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.06. 699,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,160. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $12.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

