AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBWP. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth about $380,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.38. 10,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,018. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $110.30. The company has a market cap of $316.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.82.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.3064 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

