AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.23% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG traded up $5.64 on Thursday, hitting $198.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,997. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.06. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.12 and a 12 month high of $211.89. The company has a market capitalization of $932.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.