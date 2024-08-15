AdvisorNet Financial Inc Invests $146,000 in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LVHI traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 175,672 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.51. Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $32.65.

About Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

The Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an all-cap index of developed ex-US stocks, selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

