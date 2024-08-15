AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New $153,000 Investment in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYLD. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 901.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XYLD traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,378. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $41.07.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.