AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New $153,000 Investment in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYLD. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 901.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
Shares of XYLD traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,378. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $41.07.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
