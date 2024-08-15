AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New $187,000 Investment in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at $8,312,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,889,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Solventum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,747,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth approximately $3,118,000.

Solventum Price Performance

Solventum stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.03. The company had a trading volume of 627,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,316. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solventum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

