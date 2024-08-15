AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 18,594 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,594 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.94% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 40,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:NJUL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,711 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.06.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

