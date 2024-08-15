AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 194 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,769 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $348,206,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in McDonald’s by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,005,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,534 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded up $4.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $275.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,486. The firm has a market cap of $198.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.26.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

