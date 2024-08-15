AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 2,615 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

SCHP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.71. 313,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,400. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.90.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

