AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 272 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,773,000 after purchasing an additional 632,398 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in Crown Castle by 25.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $4,425,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.85. 1,202,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,200. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.91. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.