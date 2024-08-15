AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 496 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,903,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.61. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $116.81.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

