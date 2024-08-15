AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 498 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Incyte by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,911 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.66. 641,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,693. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

