AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 7,428 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.16. 1,258,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401,622. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average is $55.07.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

