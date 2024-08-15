Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

AEHR opened at $13.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $392.09 million, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 2.07. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $53.06.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 50.07% and a return on equity of 36.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $185,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $304,690.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $185,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $304,690.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,067. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 360.8% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

