Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 878,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEMD. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

