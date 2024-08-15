AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Up 0.8%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. 2,235,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 12,486,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AGNC. Maxim Group lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGNC

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.78%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.24%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,268 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $32,509,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,175,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $21,370,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

