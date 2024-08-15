Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.19

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.19 and last traded at $77.43, with a volume of 546471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.73, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,264,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,127 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,102,481,000 after buying an additional 2,831,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,562,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $963,320,000 after buying an additional 338,264 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,281,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $868,638,000 after buying an additional 134,872 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,769,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $582,529,000 after acquiring an additional 79,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.