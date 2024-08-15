Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,231,600 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the July 15th total of 49,887,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance

OTCMKTS ACGBF opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Agricultural Bank of China has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

