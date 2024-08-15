Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Truist Financial

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ATSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $15.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $22.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $488.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.67 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

