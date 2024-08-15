AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Lowered to C$4.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$5.75 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOS. Cormark raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.55.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TSE:BOS traded down C$0.15 on Thursday, reaching C$4.15. 14,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,520. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.45. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$3.65 and a twelve month high of C$6.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.63.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.75 per share, with a total value of C$57,500.00. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

About AirBoss of America

(Get Free Report)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.