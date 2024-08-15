AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
OTCMKTS:AKTAF opened at $1.04 on Thursday. AKITA Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.
