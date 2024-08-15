AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AKTAF opened at $1.04 on Thursday. AKITA Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

About AKITA Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.