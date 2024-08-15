Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading 0.9% Higher

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.92 and last traded at $76.72. 762,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,084,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.08 and a 200 day moving average of $113.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 342,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

