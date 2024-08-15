Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. 406,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

