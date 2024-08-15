Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 0.3 %

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$7.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.30. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$6.75 and a 1 year high of C$10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -89.55%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

