Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.68 and last traded at $80.85. Approximately 3,049,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 16,510,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.28.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $206.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,175 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,398,000 after buying an additional 819,019 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,986,000 after buying an additional 983,842 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,367,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.