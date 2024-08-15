Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.28. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 53.49% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $600,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile



Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

