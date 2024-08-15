Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 103 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,773,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,017 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $579.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,730,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $526.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $591.54. The firm has a market cap of $533.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

