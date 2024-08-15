Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0659 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ERC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.30. 57,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,615. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $9.73.

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

